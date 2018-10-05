Ex-teammate arrested in the death of Rice football player Blain Padgett

Stuart Mouchantaf, 25, has been arrested and charged with with delivery of a controlled substance in the death of former Rice football player Blain Padgett. According to KTRK ABC 13 in Houston, Mouchantaf -- also a former Rice player -- gave Padgett a pill that Padgett thought was hydrocodone but was laced with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid. The charge against Mouchantaf is a second-degree felony and carries a minimum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Padgett died in his sleep and was found inside his apartment early in the morning of March 2. Per ABC 13, Mouchantaf allegedly gave Badgett carfentanil instead of hydrocodone. According to Ottawa Public Health, carfentanil is an opioid that is commonly used by veterinarians for large animals that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.

Rise athletic director Joe Karlgaard released a statement in March on Padgett's death.

"Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett," he said. "Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time."

A junior defensive lineman from Sour Lake, Texas, Padgett was a key player for the Rice defense in 2016 when he recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 for loss and two sacks.