Ex-teammate arrested in the death of Rice football player Blain Padgett
Padgett was a defensive lineman for the Owls
Stuart Mouchantaf, 25, has been arrested and charged with with delivery of a controlled substance in the death of former Rice football player Blain Padgett. According to KTRK ABC 13 in Houston, Mouchantaf -- also a former Rice player -- gave Padgett a pill that Padgett thought was hydrocodone but was laced with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid. The charge against Mouchantaf is a second-degree felony and carries a minimum sentence of two years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years.
Padgett died in his sleep and was found inside his apartment early in the morning of March 2. Per ABC 13, Mouchantaf allegedly gave Badgett carfentanil instead of hydrocodone. According to Ottawa Public Health, carfentanil is an opioid that is commonly used by veterinarians for large animals that is 100 times more potent than fentanyl.
Rise athletic director Joe Karlgaard released a statement in March on Padgett's death.
"Our entire athletic department is in mourning over the loss of Blain Padgett," he said. "Blain was a great friend and teammate and the sense of loss is overwhelming to his teammates, his friends, but most importantly to his family, who are in our thoughts and prayers. We will do everything in our power to provide assistance to our student-athletes in this incredibly difficult time."
A junior defensive lineman from Sour Lake, Texas, Padgett was a key player for the Rice defense in 2016 when he recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 for loss and two sacks.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Oklahoma vs. Texas pick, live stream
For the first time since 2012, both Oklahoma and Texas are ranked in the AP Top 25
-
Arkansas offers tons of gameday options
Razorbacks fans have plenty of options to watch games on Saturdays
-
MTSU vs. Marshall odds, picks, sims
Our advanced computer model simulated Friday's Middle Tennessee vs. Marshall game 10,000 t...
-
Georgia Tech vs. Louisville expert picks
Emory Hunt is dialed into the pulse of Georgia Tech football
-
Sooners' defense a liability vs. Horns
The Red Rriver Showdown should revert to its old name unless the Sooners' D can get it tog...
-
College football odds, top Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 6 game 10,000 times with surprising...