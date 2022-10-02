The Florida Gators were scheduled to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on Saturday but Hurricane Ian forced the game to be rescheduled to Sunday. Florida is 2-2 on the season and 0-2 in conference play after a loss to Tennessee last week while Eastern Washington is 1-2 overall and took a 70-14 loss against Oregon in its only matchup against an FBS opponent. The season has already produced eight FCS winners over FBS opponents, so will a weird week of preparations and two disheartening SEC losses for Florida give Eastern Washington a chance?

Kickoff is set for noon ET on Sunday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainseville. The Gators are 29.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Eastern Washington odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 73.

Florida vs. Eastern Washington spread: Gators -29.5

Florida vs. Eastern Washington over/under: 73 points

UF: Florida is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games

EWU: The Eagles are 0-4-1 ATS in their last five games against FBS competition

Why Florida can cover

Florida will be looking to wash the taste of two early SEC losses out of their mouths but will take at least some solace in the play of starting quarterback Anthony Richardson last week in the loss to Tennessee. After throwing four interceptions without a touchdown pass and failing to throw for more than 168 yards in his first three games, Richardson threw for 453 yards and two scores while adding 62 yards and two scores on the ground. He's a premier athlete that an FCS opponent should be ill-equipped to handle and prepping for the 6-foot-4, 236-pounder will be a problem for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Florida defense has forced seven turnovers in the first four games of the year and could have opportunities to steal possessions again on Sunday against an Eastern Washington offense that has turned the ball over five times. Amari Burney has 3.0 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble already this year and could play a major role on Sunday.

Why Eastern Washington can cover

Eastern Washington is a proud program with a long history of success and Aaron Best will have his squad ready to compete. The Eagles have made the FCS playoffs in three of the last four seasons and have been to the semifinals or further in five of the last 12 seasons, including a national championship win in 2010 and a runner-up finish in 2018.

Quarterback Gunner Talkington has thrown for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns with just three interceptions so far this year and he could tax a Florida defense that gave up 576 yards to Tennessee last week. Freddie Roberson (11-214-2) and Efton Chism III (16-145-3) are his two top receivers and if they can manage to have a big day, the Eagles could hang around in this one.

