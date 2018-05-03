Former Kansas State DB Kip Daily, now a police officer, runs down purse-snatcher
Speed travels well, and it helped Daily track down this robber
Kip Daily spent his college football career chasing wide receivers down the field as a defensive back for Kansas State.
That experience proved to be useful on his first day out in the field as a police officer for the Carrolton (Texas) Police Department. According to KDFW Fox 4 in Dallas, Daily tracked down a would-be purse-snatcher in Carrolton earlier this week.
Daily saw action in two seasons for the Wildcats in 2012-13. As a senior, he finished seventh on the team with 48 tackles and picked off two passes, one of which he returned for a touchdown.
Prior to his time with Kansas State, Daily played for 2009 junior college national champion Blinn College -- a team that also included former Auburn and current Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. In that season for Blinn, he had 37 tackles, five interceptions and three fumble recoveries, according to his Kansas State bio.
