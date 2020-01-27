Former Oklahoma star DeMarco Murray returns to Sooners as new running backs coach

Oklahoma announced Monday that it has hired Sooners legend DeMarco Murray as its new running backs coach. Murray starred in the Sooners' backfield from 2007-10, and holds school records in all-purpose yards with (6,718) as well as touchdowns (65).

"This is very surreal," said Murray. "Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach [Lincoln} Riley is giving me and I'm looking forward to being back home."

Murray spent seven seasons in the NFL, including stints with the Dallas Cowboys (2011-14), Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and Tennessee Titans (2016-17). He broke the 1,000-yard mark three times, and finished his NFL career with 7,174 rushing yards and 49 rushing touchdowns.

"This is a really exciting day, being able to welcome one of our program's all-time best players back to Norman," said Riley. "DeMarco had a tremendous playing career both at OU and in the NFL and has a passion for coaching and helping young men grow as players and people. He's got an incredibly bright coaching future and will be an outstanding mentor to our players. I don't think there's anyone better to lead our running backs. Everyone in our program is excited to have DeMarco, his wife Heidi and their children as part of our family."

Murray was away from the game during the 2018 season before getting his coaching career off the ground in 2019 with Arizona as its running backs coach. The Wildcats finished third in the Pac-12 in rushing with 174 yards per game on the ground, and tied for second in rushing plays of 20 or more yards with 20.

He will take over a running back room in Norman that will feature rising junior Kennedy Brooks, who rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns for the Big 12 champions in 2019.