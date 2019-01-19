Former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin joins the Volunteers as an assistant coach
Martin led Tennessee to a national championship in 1998
In 1998, Tee Martin helped lead Tennessee to a national title as its quarterback. Over 20 years later, Martin has returned to Knoxville hoping to do it again, but this time he'll be doing so from the sideline.
Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Saturday that Martin officially had joined his coaching staff.
"I'm excited to welcome back Tee Martin as one of our assistant coaches," Pruitt said. "He coordinated some of the nation's top offenses at USC, and he develops and identifies players as well as any coach in the country. He's an excellent recruiter, and he is terrific at building relationships with his players. He cares about developing young men on and off the field. Tee was the quarterback on one of the greatest teams in school history, winning a national championship. He knows what it takes to win here, and I'm excited to have him on our staff."
What's not known as of yet is what Martin's role will be. The release from Tennessee said his title and duties would be announced "in the coming days." A quick look at Tennessee's coaching staff on its official website shows that the team doesn't currently have a QB coach, so it's possible Martin could serve in that role as well as the co-offensive coordinator along with fellow new member of the staff, Jim Chaney. That's all speculation on my part, however. I have no inside info on the role.
Martin has been coaching wide receivers since 2010 but did begin his coaching career as a QB coach. He also spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator at USC. Whatever role Martin takes, his value as a recruiter will be critical to the Vols as well. Martin was named the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year in 2016 and helped bring some talented players to USC.
