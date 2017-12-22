Georgia defender enters treatment program, will miss College Football Playoff

Georgia will officially be without one of its more talented linebackers when it takes on Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

Junior Natrez Patrick, a key part of the Bulldogs linebacker rotation and starter in seven games this season, missed four games because of a suspension tied to an October arrest for misdemeanor marijuana possession. He was then cited for marijuana possession on Dec. 2, and while that charge was dismissed, an ensuing drug test resulted in a violation of his probation.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Patrick has resolved his probation violation and entered in-patient treatment. Patrick's lawyer told DawgNation on Thursday that he won't play in the Rose Bowl against Oklahoma, though no details were given regarding the type or length of the treatment.

"Natrez is receiving treatment for his personal issues and we look forward to the completion of that treatment so he can put this behind him," Patrick's attorney, Billy Healan, said. "This resolves all his legal matters."

Patrick was the team's second-leading tackler a year ago and -- even with the suspension -- finished sixth on the team in tackles with 35. Currently, the expectation is that after undergoing treatment Patrick will be back with the team in 2018, but the school offered little in terms of an official comment, citing confidentiality requirements.