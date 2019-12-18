Herman Boone, iconic 'Remember the Titans' high school football coach, dead at 84
Boone was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 movie
T.C. Williams High School football coach Herman Boone, who helped inspire "Remember the Titans," has died. He was 84. Boone, who coached at the Alexandria, Virginia high school in the 1970s, was famously portrayed by Denzel Washington in the 2000 movie.
Alexandria City Public Schools released a statement on Boone's death via Twitter:
"We are truly saddened to hear of the death of Coach Herman Boone today. ACPS & the @TCWTitans community will never forget his contribution to bringing our city together post-segregation. We encourage you to share your stories and memories of him with us."
Boone started at T.C. Williams in 1971. That was the first year the Alexandria public school system was consolidated and all high school students had to attend T.C. Williams. The integrated football team quickly made national headlines.
That season, Boone helped lead the team to an undefeated season and a state championship.
T.C. Williams boosters tweeted out photos remembering Boone on Wednesday.
Boone's story at T.C. Williams inspired the film "Remember the Titans." The movie follows the team through their season and highlights Boone as an African American coach who leads the integrated team through adversity both on and off the field.
According to Deadspin, Boone left T.C. Williams in 1978 following "accusations of verbal and physical abuse" from players.
Bill Yoast, Boone's assistant coach during that famed 1971 season, died in May at 94, according to USA Today. He coached for Alexandria Public Schools for 30 years. Petey Jones, a star of the team who, like Yoast and Boone, was a large part of "Remember The Titans," also died earlier this year.
