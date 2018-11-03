How to watch NC State vs. Florida St.: TV channel, NCAAF live stream info, start time
How to watch NC State vs. Florida State football game
Who's Playing
NC State Wolfpack (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)
Current records: NC State 5-2; Florida St. 4-4
What to Know
NC State will be playing at home against Florida St. at at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. NC State are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point point margin of victory.
It was a hard-fought game, but NC State had to settle for a 41-51 defeat against Syracuse last week. NC State's loss came about despite a quality game from Ryan Finley, who passed for 473 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 38 points the game before, Florida St. faltered in their match last Saturday. They took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 10-59. Florida St. were in a tough position by the half, with the score sitting at 0-28.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. Florida St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a NC State defensive front that amassed five sacks against Syracuse, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Carter-Finley Stadium, North Carolina
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $62.02
Prediction
The Wolfpack are a big 9 point favorite against the Seminoles.
This season, NC State are 3-3-0 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 3-4-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Wolfpack, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 6.5 point favorite.
Series History
Florida St. have won 2 out of their last 3 games against NC State.
- 2017 - Florida State Seminoles 21 vs. NC State Wolfpack 27
- 2016 - NC State Wolfpack 20 vs. Florida State Seminoles 24
- 2015 - Florida State Seminoles 34 vs. NC State Wolfpack 17
