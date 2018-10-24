LOOK: UCF unveils space-themed uniforms paying homage to former Citronaut mascot

UCF is going back to its roots. On Nov. 1, the team will be wearing space-themed uniforms that pay homage to Florida Technical University -- the name the school was founded under. In 1968, the school introduced the Citronaut, an astronaut that also happens to be an orange, which served as the school's first mascot. Yes, that is its origin, and yes, it's awesome.

The team will be sporting the Citronaut on its threads, on both the pants and the collar. In UCF's reveal video, you can see the logo prominently displayed, along with some other cool uniform quirks.

The jerseys will have constellations related to buildings on campus, while the school motto -- "Reach for the Stars" -- will be featured on the back of the helmet. The constellations adorn the collar and shoulders, plus they replace the stripe on the pants. It's a super clean way to break up the black uniforms.

This is the first time the Citronaut will be on the football field. As tired as the blackout idea may be, UCF does sport black as one of its primary colors, and this is a really creative way to incorporate it. These jerseys will be worn against Temple, a 7:30 p.m. ET game. They should look awesome under the lights.