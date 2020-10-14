The No. 21 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are both 3-0 on the season and the new Sun Belt rivals will go head-to-head on Wednesday night as the last two undefeated teams in the league. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was moved to Wednesday because of Hurricane Delta. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. Both teams began their seasons with upsets of Big 12 schools on the road as Louisiana beat Iowa State 31-14 and Coastal Carolina knocked off Kansas 38-23.

This is just the third meeting between these two programs with the Ragin' Cajuns winning 48-7 last season and the Chanticleers winning 30-28 in 2018. This time around, the Ragin' Cajuns are 7.5-point favorites, while the over-under for total points sits at 59 in the Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina odds from William Hill.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina spread: ULL -7.5

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 59 points

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina money line: ULL -280, CCU +240

ULL: The Ragin' Cajuns have covered in five of their last six October games.

CCU: The Chanticleers have covered in six of their last seven on the road.

Why Louisiana can cover

Louisiana rode a dominant special teams performance to a season-opening win over Iowa State, who is now back up to No. 20 in the AP Top 25 after reeling off three consecutive wins following the loss to the Ragin' Cajuns. Chris Smith had a 95-yard kickoff return for Louisiana in that win while Eric Garror added an 83-yard punt return for a touchdown later in the game.

And after gaining only 272 yards in that win over the Cyclones, the Ragin' Cajuns offense has come to life in the past couple weeks. Louisiana is averaging 478.5 yards of total offense per game in wins over Georgia State and Georgia Southern. Running back Elijah Mitchell had 16 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns when he last played against Georgia State on Sept. 19 and he's expected to be back in the lineup after missing the Georgia Southern game with COVID-19.

Why Coastal Carolina can cover

The Chanticleers have enjoyed playing the underdog role this season, winning as six-point underdogs against Kansas and then winning in even more dominant fashion as 3.5-point underdogs against Arkansas State on Oct. 3. Coastal Carolina put up 539 yards of total offense on its way to a 52-23 win over the Red Wolves and got an absolutely stellar performance from starting quarterback Grayson McCall.

The redshirt freshman signal caller completed 20-of-29 passes for 322 yards and four touchdowns with just one interception. He's now thrown for nine touchdowns and run for two more, while throwing just the one interception. He's averaging 11.6 yards per attempt and he'll take on a Louisiana pass defense that allowed Georgia Southern to throw for 255 yards on just 18 attempts when we last saw the Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 26.

