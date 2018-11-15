LSU, Les Miles agree to a buyout settlement, opening the door to coaching possibilities in 2019

LSU announced Thursday that the school and former coach Les Miles have agreed to a buyout that includes a one-time lump sum payment of $1.5 million of the $6.5 remaining in the original agreement which would have been binding until 2023. Miles was fired four games into the 2016 season following a 2-2 start.

Athletic director Joe Alleva and representatives of Miles discussed the settlement over the last several weeks in the hopes of all parties moving on. It was officially executed on Nov. 15.

"It's time for both parties to move forward," Alleva said. "One of the challenges of the buyout that was in place was there just wasn't a lot of incentive to move on to other things. We were looking to provide that and Coach Miles and his representatives also were ready. It was a mutually agreed upon goal and a very positive process from beginning to end."

It doesn't take a massive leap to begin speculating on the reasons why Miles not only agreed to a smaller buyout, but did so now. The coach of the 2007 LSU national championship team has been out of the industry for two-and-a-half seasons, and might be getting the itch to get back in the coaching game.

There's no doubt that Miles is on the job hunt. CBS Sports' own Dennis Dodd reported last week that representatives of Kansas and Miles have spoken about the vacant head coaching position in Lawrence. Kansas fired current coach David Beaty on Nov. 4 after going 6-39 in four seasons. Beaty is finishing out the season as the head coach of the Jayhawks. Athletic director Jeff Long commented on the traits he is looking for in the new head coach on the day of Beaty's firing.

Our search will find an experienced Head Coach. A Head Coach that is a proven program builder and strong recruiter. A Head Coach that is an established leader of men, both on and off the field. A Head Coach who is committed to Breaking the Cycle for @KU_Football #RockChalk — Jeff Long (@jefflongKU) November 4, 2018

There are other jobs out there, too. Louisville announced the firing of Bobby Petrino on Sunday, Bowling Green has been hope for more than a month and the dominoes of the coaching silly season have only begun to fall.

Miles is out there for the taking, and Thursday's news of LSU and Miles agreeing to an amicable split only cements that he wants to be back on the sideline in 2019.