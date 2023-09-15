The Maryland Terrapins will look to continue their dominance over non-conference opponents when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night in College Park, Md. The Terrapins (2-0), who are coming off a 38-20 win over Charlotte on Saturday, have won their last 10 non-conference matchups since losing to Temple in 2019. The Cavaliers (0-2), who are 8-12 all-time against Big Ten foes, are coming off a 36-35 home loss to James Madison on Saturday. Virginia had opened the season against 12th-ranked Tennessee on Sept. 2, falling 49-13.

Kickoff from SECU Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET. Virginia is averaging 24 points per game this season, while Maryland is averaging 38. The Terrapins are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Virginia vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Maryland vs. Virginia picks, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Virginia vs. Maryland spread: Maryland -14.5

Virginia vs. Maryland over/under: 47 points

Virginia vs. Maryland money line: Virginia +457, Maryland -640

UVA: The Cavaliers have hit the Under on the team total in five of their last six games

MD: The Terrapins have hit the Under on the team total in their last six games

Why Maryland can cover

The Terrapins are led by redshirt senior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa. He is Maryland's program leader in career passing yards (8,426), touchdowns (55), 300-yard passing games (12), completion percentage (67.4) and total offense (8,635). He earned 2023 Preseason Big Ten honors and was a 2022 All-Big Ten second-team selection. He has the most returning starts of any Big Ten quarterback and has thrown at least one TD in 28 of 31 games.

Another offensive weapon for Maryland is redshirt sophomore running back Roman Hemby. He leads the Big Ten and ranks 11th nationally with 289 all-purpose yards and is second in the conference in rushing yards (220) and yards per carry (7.1). Hemby had 217 total yards of offense against Charlotte on Saturday with 162 rushing yards and 55 receiving. He had the second-most rushing touchdowns by a Maryland freshman with 10, and is on the 2023 Doak Walker Award Watch List.

Why Virginia can cover

The Cavaliers have won five of their last eight games against Big Ten opponents, but are seeking their first road win over a Big Ten foe since winning at Indiana in 2011. After missing last week's game due to injury, Virginia expects Game 1 starting quarterback Tony Muskett to return to the lineup. In the loss to No. 12 Tennessee on Sept. 2, Muskett completed 9 of 17 passes for 94 yards, before leaving with an injured left shoulder. Muskett is in his first season at Virginia after spending the past three years at Monmouth.

Among Muskett's many targets is senior wide receiver Malik Washington. Washington is coming off a monster effort against James Madison, catching five passes for 119 yards (23.8 average) and one touchdown. He spent the past four seasons with Northwestern. Last year with the Wildcats, he caught 65 passes for 694 yards (10.7 average) and one touchdown. For his career, he has 129 receptions for 1,496 yards (11.6 average) and four TDs.

