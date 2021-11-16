The Bowling Green Falcons visit the Miami (OH) RedHawks in a spotlight matchup on Tuesday. The conference rivals participate in MACtion, with the programs seemingly going in different directions. Bowling Green is 3-7 after five losses in the last six games. Miami is 5-5 overall, but the RedHawks are 4-2 in MAC play following three wins in the last four contests.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET in Oxford, Ohio. The latest Bowling Green vs. Miami odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the RedHawks as 17-point favorites. The over-under for total points expected is set at 51.5.

Bowling Green vs. Miami spread: Miami -17

Bowling Green vs. Miami over-under: 51.5 points

Bowling Green vs. Miami money line: Miami -800, BG +550

BG: The Falcons are 7-3 against the spread in the last 10 games

MIA: The Redhawks are 4-6 against the spread in the last 10 games

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green's defense has been very strong this season. The Falcons are No. 4 in the MAC in total defense, allowing 391.9 yards per game, and the team's resistance in the passing game is its calling card. Opponents are throwing for only 190.4 yards per game against Bowling Green, and the Falcons are holding the opposition to only 7.2 yards per pass attempt, the No. 2 mark in the MAC. Both will be key against a solid Miami offense, and junior linebacker Darren Anders keys the Bowling Green defense with a MAC-leading 102 tackles.

Beyond the defense, Bowling Green could also have the edge on special teams and, more specifically, the kicking game. Senior kicker Nate Needham is a perfect 15 of 15 on field-goal attempts this season, and having confidence in that special teams weapon could pay major dividends if the game stays close.

Why Miami can cover

Miami is very potent on both sides of the ball, including the No. 2 scoring defense in the MAC, giving up only 23.1 points per game. The RedHawks have a favorable matchup against a scuffling Bowling Green offense, but Miami's offense is also capable of explosiveness and efficiency. The Redhawks lead the MAC in averaging 8.5 yards per pass attempt, with top-three marks in passing yards (275.9 per game), passing touchdowns (24), interceptions (five) and sacks allowed (14). Sophomore quarterback Brett Gabbert is dialed in right now, throwing for 843 yards in the last two games.

For the season, Gabbert has 18 touchdown passes and only three interceptions, and he has thrown nine touchdown passes in the last two games alone. On the outside, senior wide receiver Jack Sorenson leads the MAC with 1,098 receiving yards. Sorenson is also tied for the lead with eight touchdown catches, and he is No. 3 in the MAC with 61 receptions. Bowling Green's defense is also struggles against the run, with the Falcons yielding 201.5 yards per game on the ground and allowing 32.4 points per game in 2021.

