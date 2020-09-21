Corey Smith, the head football coach at Miami Senior High School, was killed Monday morning in a shooting at his own home, according to the Miami Herald. Miami-Dade Police confirmed to the newspaper that an investigation is underway but there are not many public details on what happened yet. According to police, someone else in the house reported gunshots in the home around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Smith coached Miami High for one season, taking them to the regional round in the playoffs and leading them to a 9-4 record. Many in the Florida football community are mourning Smith's death and taking to social media to write condolences to him and his family.

Miami Edison football coach Luther Campbell posted a photo on Instagram and wrote, "My condolences goes out to the family of Coach Corey Miami High head coach. RIP."

"This is a very sad day for the Football family of South Florida Coach has been a pillow of this community. I just got off the phone with him two days ago talking football Coach Cory is one of the architects of Gwen Cherry football Program he has done so much for kids in his life this is a very sad day. My Prayers go out to his wife family along with his extended family may God bless him," Campbell wrote.

Manny Diaz, the University of Miami's football coach, also publicly mourned Smith.

"Our entire football program is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Corey Smith," Diaz wrote in a statement, according to Local10.com. "Our condolences go out to his family and the entire Miami High community."

Smith was a graduate of Miami High and Bethune-Cookman University.