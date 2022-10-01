No. 21 Minnesota (4-0) will host Purdue (2-2) in a Big Ten contest on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Gophers roll into this game red-hot, defeating each opponent by at least 27 points. Last week, Minnesota blew out Michigan State 34-7. Meanwhile, Purdue bounced back in Week 4 and pulled out a 28-26 win over Florida Atlantic. Minnesota has covered in all three games against FBS competition while Purdue has yet to cover this season.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium in Minnesota is set for noon ET. The Golden Gophers are 11-point favorites in the latest Purdue vs. Minnesota odds. The over/under for total points is set at 52. Before making any Minnesota vs. Purdue picks, be sure to see the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,100 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Purdue vs. Minnesota and just revealed its picks and predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Now, here are several college football odds and trends for Minnesota vs. Purdue:

Purdue vs. Minnesota spread: Minnesota -11

Purdue vs. Minnesota over/under: 52 points

Purdue vs. Minnesota money line: Minnesota -455, Purdue +345

PUR: Over is 6-0 in Boilermakers' last six games following a straight-up win

MINN: Golden Gophers are 4-0 ATS in their last four games in October

Purdue vs. Minnesota picks: See picks here



Why Minnesota can cover

Senior quarterback Tanner Morgan is the signal-caller under center. Morgan has showcased his capability to be accurate and place the ball anywhere on the field with the arm talent to throw on the run. The Kentucky native owns a quick release and can pick up easy yards with his legs if the opportunity is presented. Morgan has completed 77% of his throws for 886 yards with seven passing touchdowns.

The Golden Gophers have a dominant ground attack. This offensive line has been able to impose its will on defenders and create gaping holes. They are first in the conference in rushing yards per game (294.5). Senior running back Mohamed Ibrahim is tough to bring down in open space due to his elusiveness and agility. Ibrahim is second in the nation in rushing yards (567) along with eight scores. He's rushed for 100-plus yards in all four games thus far.

Why Purdue can cover

The Boilermakers have an exciting and effective offense. Purdue is second in the Big Ten in passing yards per game (311) while averaging 36 points per game. They may be without senior quarterback Aidan O'Connell who has an undisclosed injury. Senior quarterback Austin Burton showcased his ability to step up and have command of the offense.

Last week, Burton went 21 of 29 for 166 yards with three passing touchdowns. Senior Charlie Jones is a smooth route runner and a secure possession receiver. Jones has natural hands with the ability to track the ball extremely well downfield. The Illinois native is first in the nation in receptions (41), third in receiving yards (533), and tied for first in receiving touchdowns (7). On Sept. 17, he recorded 11 catches for 188 yards and a score.

How to make Purdue vs. Minnesota picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 55 points. The model also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Purdue vs. Minnesota? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.