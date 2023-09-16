It's a Big 12 vs. SEC matchup when the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (2-0) head to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers (2-0) in one of the first kickoffs on Saturday. K-State has handled business in blowout victories over SE Missouri and Troy thus far, easily covering the spread in both those matchups. Missouri's 2-0 start has been shakier as the Tigers are 0-2 ATS and barely held off 21-point underdog MTSU last week in a 23-19 final.

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. The Wildcats are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Missouri vs. Kansas State odds. The over/under is 49.5, up 3.5 points from the opening line.

Missouri vs. Kansas State spread: Kansas State -3.5

Missouri vs. Kansas State over/under: 49.5 points

Missouri vs. Kansas State money line: Kansas State -175, Missouri +146

Why Missouri can cover

Missouri thrived as an underdog last season, going 5-3 ATS overall and 2-0 ATS at home in that situation. The Tigers have played both Brady Cook and Sam Horn at quarterback this season but Cook is settling in as the top choice. He's completed 77.5% of his passes for 376 yards and three touchdowns. He's added two scores on the ground.

Running back Cody Schrader has been a solid option in the backfield, rushing 41 times for 222 yards and a score. Luther Burden III is one of the most talented young receivers in the league and he leads the team with 15 catches for 213 yards and a score.

Why Kansas State can cover

Missouri nearly lost as a 21-point favorite last week after failing to cover the spread in Week 1, and it is taking a major step up in competition this week. Kansas State has looked dominant through its first two games, covering the spread in blowout wins over Southeast Missouri State and Troy. The Wildcats blew out Missouri in a 40-12 final last season, giving them a mental edge in this game as well.

Kansas State has scored 40-plus points in four straight regular-season games, led by senior quarterback Will Howard. He has thrown for 547 yards and accounted for eight total touchdowns. The Wildcats have been a profitable team since the middle of last season, covering the spread in six of their last seven games. They have also covered in four of their last five trips to Missouri.

