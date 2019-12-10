Nevada football players issued suspensions for roles in brawl following loss to UNLV

The Mountain West Conference announced Tuesday that four Nevada football players have been suspended following a bench-clearing brawl at the end of the regular season finale against UNLV. Defensive back Austin Arnold will sit out for two games, defensive backs Daniel Brown and Hausia Sekona have been suspended one game and Gabriel Sewell will sit out the first half of the Wolf Pack's game against Ohio in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

The fight took place immediately after Rebels wide receiver Steve Jenkins caught a 19-yard, game-winning touchdown pass from Kenyon Oblad in overtime to win 33-30. Oblad taunted Nevada players and coaches, and was then punched by Arnold. Benches cleared near fans in the end zone as players and coaches from both sides sprinted to break it up.

"The Conference has engaged in a detailed investigation regarding this incident and prioritized adjudicating the Nevada section of the review due to the Wolf Pack's postseason participation," the Mountain West said in a statement. "UNLV's segment is still being processed and is expected to be completed later this week."

Here is the broadcast angle of that crazy ending and fight in the Nevada/UNLV game pic.twitter.com/jXVke9ZTkv — Jeremiah Jensen (@JJSportsBeat) December 1, 2019

Nevada's game vs. Ohio will kick off on Jan. 3, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. ET from Albertsons Stadium in Boise.