Former Miami (FL) quarterback N'Kosi Perry did not participate in spring practice with the Hurricanes ahead of the 2021 season, opening up his options to play elsewhere for the final year of his eligibility. Perry has announced his transfer destination on Wednesday, naming nearby Florida Atlantic as the place he plans to spend his last year of college football.

"I want to thank the University of Miami, Mark Richt, Manny Diaz and the entire coaching staff for the opportunity to be a part of their program. In these last four years, I have gained a new family in my teammates and the fans," Perry wrote in an announcement posted to his Twitter account. "Miami has given me memories and friends that will last a lifetime. For that, I will forever be grateful to the U!"

Perry was a regular fixture in the Miami quarterback rotation, stepping in after an injury or because of a change at the position. He appeared in 24 games across four seasons, starting nine, with 2,484 career passing yards to go with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. One of the highlights of his time with the Canes was leading a comeback win against rival Florida State in 2018. Perry threw four touchdown passes, three of them in the final 20 minutes of the game to give Miami a 28-27 win. The coach of the Seminoles at the time was current FAU coach Willie Taggart.

Taggart now adds not only a player whom he knows well, but can likely be the Owls starting quarterback in 2021. According to 247Sports, the competition for the job includes Nick Tronti, Javion Posey, Penn State transfer Michael Johnson Jr. and Willie Taggart Jr.