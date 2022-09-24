The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0) and the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) clash in a Big Ten battle on Saturday evening. The Buckeyes roll into this conference bout on a three-game win streak, including a blowout 77-21 win over Toledo. Wisconsin bounced back last week after they took a loss in Week Two. On Sept. 10, The Badgers defeated New Mexico State 66-7.

Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buckeyes at -19.5 in the latest Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds. The over/under for total points is set at 57.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin spread: Buckeyes -19.5

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin over/under: 57 points

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin money line: Buckeyes -1100, Badgers +700

OSU: Over is 9-4-1 in Buckeyes' last 14 conference games

WIS: Badgers are 5-2 ATS in their last seven conference games

Why Ohio State can cover

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is an electric signal-caller for the Buckeyes. Stroud has good zip on his passes with outstanding ball placement. The California native gets the ball out quickly to his playmakers and keeps the offense in rhythm. Stroud is third in the Big Ten in passing yards (941) while being tied for first in the nation in passing touchdowns (11).

Sophomore receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has been making a statement thus far. Harrison Jr. is an athletic pass-catcher who can acrobatic grabs look routine. The Pennsylvania native owns good deep speed with the ability to separate from cornerbacks. He's second in the conference in receiving yards (342) on 18 grabs and five touchdowns. On Sept. 10, he reeled in seven passes for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

Why Wisconsin can cover

The Badgers will trot out an aggressive and effective offensive group. They have a dominant rushing attack that wears teams out over the span of four quarters. Wisconsin is sixth in the Big Ten in scoring (39.3), sixth in total offense (478.7), and fifth in rushing yards (218.3). The ground game is headlined by sophomore running back Braelon Allen.

Allen is a powerful tailback who has terrific size for the position (6-foot-2, 235 pounds). The Wisconsin native is a force once he gets downhill with the speed to break away from defenders. Allen is fifth in the Big Ten in rushing yards (332) to go along with five touchdowns. He's rushed for more than 80 yards in all three games thus far.

