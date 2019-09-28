Oklahoma vs. Texas Tech: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, kickoff time, odds, pick, prediction

No. 6 Oklahoma and Texas Tech will help get Week 5 of the college football season kicked off on Saturday in what could turn out to be an exciting Big 12 opener. This would normally be the type of game that gets things started with a bang featuring two explosive offenses. This year, however, things could turn out to be a little more lopsided in one direction. Oklahoma is flexing its offense once again behind yet another transfer quarterback, while Texas Tech is trying to find itself under first-year coach Matt Wells while traveling on the road without its starting quarterback.

On paper, that seems like a recipe for a blowout. Will it be, though? Will an 11 a.m. CT kickoff time mean a hiccup for the Sooners' high-powered offense, giving Texas Tech life? Or will Oklahoma cruise to 4-0 as it marches towards another possible playoff spot? Here's how to watch Saturday's game and the storylines to follow.

Storylines

Oklahoma: All eyes continue to be on Jalen Hurts, who leads the country in passer rating (250.2). For context: Oklahoma quarterbacks Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield -- two Heisman winners -- finished second and first, respectively, in that category dating back to 2016. Hurts has been even better through his first three games with 13 total touchdowns, 12 incompletions, and he averages 12.67 yards per play. Forget how long he'll maintain those numbers over the course of the season, the country is just waiting for him to blink. For what it's worth, Tech ranks second in the Big 12 in points per game allowed and fourth in yards per play -- but we'll see how well those numbers hold up here.

Texas Tech: Can Texas Tech even begin to think about keeping up with Oklahoma? The Red Raiders, as mentioned above, statistically have a good defense, but two of their first three opponents were Middle Tennessee and UTEP. This will be far and away the toughest assignment they will face this season. And defense may have to keep this thing close because starting quarterback Alan Bowman is out with a shoulder injury, leaving backups Jackson Tyner and Jett Duffey to piece things together.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 28 | Time: noon ET

Location: Memorial Stadium -- Norman, Oklahoma

TV: FOX

Game prediction, picks

There's no mistaking who will win, but when you start getting into the mid 20s for conference game spreads, things can get hazy. However, Tech is without Bowman and going on the road to arguably the Big 12's toughest home environment isn't exactly the place you want to start your backups. Pick: Oklahoma (-25.5)

