The No. 19 Oklahoma Sooners will go on the road for the first time this season when they make the short trip to Tulsa on Saturday afternoon. Oklahoma opened the season with a 73-0 win over Arkansas State, and it added a 28-11 win over SMU last week. Tulsa cruised to a 42-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 1 before losing to No. 8 Washington by 33 points in Week 2. Oklahoma has won nine straight games between these teams, but the most recent meeting was in 2015.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa. Oklahoma is favored by 27.5 points in the latest Tulsa vs. Oklahoma odds, while the over/under is set at 59.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa spread: Oklahoma -27.5

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa over/under: 59.5 points

Oklahoma vs. Tulsa money line: Tulsa: +1633, Oklahoma: -5192

Why Oklahoma can cover

Oklahoma has already covered a pair of double-digit spreads this season, including the 36.5-point number in its 73-0 win over Arkansas State in Week 1. Senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel completed 19 of 22 passes for 308 yards and two touchdowns, while the Sooners averaged 4.5 yards per carry. They added a 28-11 win over SMU last week, covering the spread as 16-point favorites in that game.

Gabriel tallied four more touchdown passes, and junior running back Tawee Walker finished with 29 carries for 117 yards. Tulsa is coming off a 43-10 loss to Washington, showing an inability to compete with ranked opponents. Oklahoma has covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams, and it has covered in four of its last five games overall.

Why Tulsa can cover

Tulsa could not keep up with Washington's high-powered offense last week, but it still covered the 34-point spread. The Golden Hurricane opened the season with a 42-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, as senior running back Jordan Ford rushed for 110 yards and one touchdown. Ford added 67 yards against Washington, averaging 4.5 yards per carry.

The Golden Hurricane will use a steady dose of Ford to keep the ball away from Oklahoma's offense. The Sooners have an important game at Cincinnati looming, making this a look-ahead spot for them. They have only won two of their last seven road games, so they are not trustworthy as large favorites on Saturday.

How to make Tulsa vs. Oklahoma picks

