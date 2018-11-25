Report: Former North Carolina, Texas coach Mack Brown interested in rejoining Tar Heels

Larry Fedora was fired as the coach of North Carolina on a Sunday, and a familiar face is reportedly interested in replacing him. According to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, Mack Brown wants the job he held from 1988-97 back, and he could bring an all-star cast along for the ride.

Bohls isn't the only one who suggested that Brown would be the next coach of the Tar Heels on Sunday. ESPN and SiriusXM analyst Tom Luginbill told me on "College Sports Sunday" that Brown, unequivocally, would be the program's next coach.

"It doesn't matter what I want," Luginbill said. "I'm just telling you what's going to happen. Mack Brown will be the head coach for his second tenure at North Carolina. Mark it down."

Brown was 69-46-1 during his first stint as the coach of the Tar Heels and posted three 10-win seasons, including his final two in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. That led him to Texas, where he coached the Longhorns from 1998-2013. He won two Big 12 championships and six Big 12 South titles in Austin. The pinnacle his career came in 2005 when he went 13-0 and topped USC in a Rose Bowl for the ages to claim the BCS National Championship.

Since his dismissal following the 2013 season, Brown has served as a television analyst in studio and as a color commentator during game broadcasts.

Fedora was fired after a 2-9 season and last place finish in the ACC Coastal division in 2018. That came on the heels of a 3-9 season and last place finish in the division in 2017.