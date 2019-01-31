Report: Missouri QB Kelly Bryant planning to stay with Tigers despite postseason ban

The NCAA handed Missouri three years probation and a one-year bowl ban on Thursday, and all eyes immediately shifted toward quarterback Kelly Bryant. The former Clemson quarterback, who led the Tigers to the ACC title and College Football Playoff in 2017, transferred to Missouri after he lost his job to freshman Trevor Lawrence during the 2018 season.

Bryant could transfer and play immediately at the FBS level due to the postseason ban levied against Missouri as long as the NCAA allows it, which is something that the Committee on Infractions recommended to the NCAA on Thursday. According to a report from The State, thought, Bryant plans to stay at Missouri and continue to participate in offseason workouts.

Bryant threw for 2,802 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 2017 for Clemson, and added 665 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. In the Sugar Bowl national semifinal loss to Alabama, he completed just 18-of-36 passes for 124 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

Lawrence, the top-ranked quarterback in the class of 2018, enrolled at school later that month, and immediately applied pressure to take over the starting job. Bryant threw for 461 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns during the first four games of the year, while splitting time with Lawrence. Following the Week 4 win over Georgia Tech, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced that Lawerence would be the full-time starting quarterback, which forced Bryant to announce his transfer that week.

Assuming he wins the starting job at Missouri, Bryant would take over for Drew Lock -- who exhausted his eligibility following the 2018 season.