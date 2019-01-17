Report: Texas quarterbacks Shane Buechele and Cameron Rising plan to transfer

It appears Texas is on the verge of losing two quarterbacks from its roster.

Orangebloods reported Wednesday night that Shane Buechele has informed the coaching staff that he plans to transfer. Buechele is currently expected to graduate from Texas in May, meaning that if he transfers this summer, he'll do so as a grad transfer and be immediately eligible with two years of eligibility remaining since he redshirted the 2018 season.

Buechele has picked up plenty of experience during his time in Austin. He played in 21 games during the 2016 and 2017 season, throwing for 4,363 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. He appeared in two games during the 2018 season, completing 30 of his 44 passes for 273 yards. Due to new redshirt rules put in place before the 2018 season, players can appear in up to as many as four games and still redshirt the season.

Buechele won't be alone in departing, either. Orangebloods is also reporting that freshman QB Cameron Rising informed Texas coaches that he doesn't plan to return in 2019. Rising was a four-star recruit out of California in Texas' 2018 recruiting class. He did not appear in any games this season. As a regular transfer he'd be required to sit out a season should he transfer to another FBS program.

With Sam Ehlinger taking a firm hold of the starting job as a sophomore this season it's not surprising to see Buechele and Rising looking for greener pastures elsewhere. Still, even if Ehlinger has played well for the Longhorns, given his physical style of play, the Longhorns would like to have as much experienced depth on the roster as possible. With these transfers, they're poised to head into 2019 with Ehlinger and a lot of unknowns at the most important position on the field.