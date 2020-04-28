Shaquille O'Neal pledges to cover funeral expenses for Louisville football signee Dexter Rentz Jr.
Rentz was shot and killed in Orlando, where O'Neal played with the Magic and still resides
Former NBA star Shaquille O'Neal has offered to pay for the funeral of Louisville signee Dexter Rentz Jr. O'Neal told ESPN on Monday night that he will cover all funeral expenses including a horse and carriage and custom-made casket for Rentz, who was shot and killed on Saturday night in Orlando.
O'Neal played for the Orlando Magic from 1992-96 and still lives in the area. After hearing about Rentz's death, O'Neal wanted to learn more about the product from Ocoee High School. "He was on his way, he really was," O'Neal told ESPN. "I don't know what it feels like to lose a son, but I know what it feels like to lose someone.
"This one hurts my heart. It really does. I wish things like this would never go on. It's just so sad, and I want to be able to help his family. I wanted to take care of it."
Rentz, a three-star athlete who was just 18 years old, signed with Louisville in December and was projected to play wide receiver for the Cardinals. According to Rentz's mother, her son was outside his grandfather's house when he was shot. Three other people were wounded in the incident, which is suspected to have been a drive-by intended for someone else. No arrests have been made in the case yet.
