Tennessee coaching search: Vols reached out to Les Miles early in the process

Update: CBS Sports' own Dennis Dodd confirms that Tennessee did make contact with former LSU coach Les Miles, but not exactly as originally reported. Various sources indicated to Dodd that the contact between the two parties (Tennessee and Miles) came weeks ago -- before Phil Fulmer was named athletic director in place of John Currie. The contact was not direct between Miles and the Vols, those sources said.

This is not uncommon when schools are evaluating and vetting potential candidates as boosters or administrators will often reach out through a third party to gauge interest. It is known that Miles is eager to return to college coaching. He'd seemingly fit a Fulmer-led search. Miles is a run-first, play-defense coach who is the winningest LSU coach in history. That mirrors Fulmer's philosophy during his 17 years leading Tennessee.

Original story

Phillip Fulmer is now in charge as the athletic director at Tennessee, and he might be welcoming some other friendly faces back to the SEC.

According to Grant Ramey of 247Sport (subscription required), the former Vols coach -- who took control from John Currie on Friday after Currie's supposed mismanagement of the coaching search -- has made contact with former LSU coach Les Miles.

Miles was fired after a 2-2 start with the Tigers in 2016 and had lost three or more conference games in three straight seasons prior to 2016 with a team that was too talented to be mediocre. He went 114-34 in 12 seasons in Baton Rouge, winning three SEC West titles, two SEC championships and the BCS National Championship following the 2007 season.

The report also speculates that USC offensive coordinator and former Vols quarterback Tee Martin could be interested in returning to Knoxville to call plays for the Vols.

Tennessee fired former coach Butch Jones on Nov. 12 after a 4-6 start (0-6 SEC).

