Texas Tech wide receiver Antoine Wesley pulls off catch of the year candidate vs. WVU
Wesley's bobbled catch led to a touchdown on the next play
After a slow start, things got interesting in Lubbock between No. 25 Texas Tech and No. 12 West Virginia. The Red Raiders trailed 35-10 at the half and freshman quarterback Alan Bowman had to leave the game with an injury. Tech looked about as good as dead.
Antoine Wesley's bobbling catch in the fourth quarter officially revived his team. The concentration on this grab is superb. Tech scored on the ensuing play for 17 unanswered points to make it 35-27.
West Virginia slept through the second half and little by little, Texas Tech began chipping away. It was all for not in the end with a 42-34 win by the Mountaineers, but an amazing catch from Wesley is one we will remember for a while.
