Texas vs. West Virginia odds, line: 2018 college football picks, predictions from proven expert who's 9-0 on Longhorns, Mountaineers games

A battle for first place in the Big 12 is among Saturday's marquee college football contests as the Texas Longhorns host the West Virginia Mountaineers at 3:30 p.m. ET. The winner is guaranteed at least a share of first place in the conference and will be in a prime position to compete for a berth in the Big 12 title game. The matchup features two of the better quarterbacks in the country in Heisman candidate Will Grier of West Virginia and rugged dual-threat Sam Ehlinger of Texas. The Longhorns opened as 2.5-point favorites, but this game has now moved to a pick'em in the latest Texas vs. West Virginia odds. The Over-Under for total points scored has held steady at 58. Before you lock in your Texas vs. West Virginia picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

Perhaps the biggest positive for the Longhorns from last week's loss was the performance of Ehlinger, whose rapid development suggests coach Tom Herman has found the quarterback he needs to help restore the program into a perennial contender. The highly recruited dual-threat was the subject of some skepticism among Longhorns supporters ever since he was named the starter midway through last season. But it's fair to say he's proving his doubters wrong.

Ehlinger accounted for 386 total yards and five touchdowns in the upset of Oklahoma, along with leading the game-winning drive for a field goal as time expired. He rallied the Longhorns last week with a series of big plays in the passing game and with his legs. Ehlinger had 330 total yards and four touchdowns in the loss.

The Mountaineers (6-1) had their own letdown three weeks ago in a 30-14 loss at Iowa State, but following a bye, they hammered Baylor last week in what resembled a glorified scrimmage. Heisman hopeful Will Grier threw for 353 yards and three touchdowns on a short day's work in the blowout. The Mountaineers used a balanced rushing attack to gain 174 yards. The defense forced four turnovers and held the Bears to 287 total yards.

West Virginia put the game away early despite missing two field goals in the first quarter and failing to convert on a handful of big-play opportunities.

