The SEC hasn't officially approved its intra-conference transfer rule that would allow players immediate eligibility at their new schools, but that isn't stopping a former starting quarterback from moving within the SEC West. Former LSU quarterback TJ Finley announced on Twitter on Monday that he will move over two states and play for the Auburn Tigers in 2021.

"I felt like God led me to do this," Finley told 247Sports. "It was the best situation for me as a quarterback."

Finley started five games for LSU as a freshman last season after Myles Brennan went down with an abdomen injury. Finley completed 80 of his 140 passes for 941 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He also added 34 yards and one score on the ground. He threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns in a win over South Carolina in the first game of his college career, and he had another strong performance two games later when he threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Arkansas

Finley only completed 50% of his passes in a loss to Alabama, and was benched for the final two games of the season in favor of Max Johnson. He entered LSU spring practice fighting an uphill battle against Brennan and Johnson, and entered the transfer portal earlier this month.

Finley will enter a quarterback battle on the Plains which will be extremely interesting to watch. Bo Nix has been entrenched as Auburn's starter for the last two seasons under former coach Gus Malzahn New coach Bryan Harsin is in control now, however, and he obviously didn't have a hand in Nix's recruitment.

"They have a new system going in, and they feel like I fit their system, and it's a lot of things that they are telling me that are very promising," Finley told AL.com earlier this month. "Not saying they're promising me anything, but it's promising as far as the future. It's basically that I can come in and compete for the starting job, and if I were good enough to be the No. 1 guy, I would be the No. 1 guy."

The SEC is expected to vote on its intra-conference transfer rule during its virtual spring meeting session early next month.