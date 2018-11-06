Toledo vs. Northern Illinois odds, line, start time: Picks, predictions from proven computer model on 7-3 roll

An important MAC showdown awaits Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET when the Toledo Rockets visit the Northern Illinois Huskies. The Huskies are three-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 55.5 in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Toledo odds. Those lines have been wiggling around a bit, with Northern Illinois originally opening as a 2.5-point favorite and the total opening at 54.5. With weeknight MACtion on tap, you'll definitely want to check out the up-to-the-minute projections from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before making your Northern Illinois vs. Toledo picks and predictions.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. Over the past three years, this proprietary computer model has generated a jaw-dropping $4,210 profit for $100 bettors on its top-rated point-spread picks.

And in Week 10, it absolutely nailed the biggest game of the season, recommending the Crimson Tide against the spread (-14), on the money line (-588) and hitting the Under in Alabama's 29-0 blowout of LSU. It also nailed its top-rated selection of Auburn (-3.5) over Texas A&M, helping the model finish the weekend on a strong 7-3 run on all top-rated picks. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has crunched the numbers for Northern Illinois vs. Toledo, and the results are in. We can tell you the model is leaning Over, and it has also locked in a strong point-spread selection that hits in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

For Northern Illinois vs. Toledo, the model is well aware of how brutal of a schedule the Huskies have played and how well it has prepared them for MAC play. They put Iowa, Utah and Florida State on their non-conference slate. While they lost all three of those, it's paid off in the long-run.

Northern Illinois has won five straight, with four conference victories and a road win over BYU. NIU's defense has been playing very well during the winning streak, allowing just 18.4 points per game with star edge rusher Sutton Smith leading the way.

However, don't assume that makes Northern Illinois an easy call against the spread.

The MAC West has come down to these two teams regularly over the last decade and Toledo has actually gotten the best of Northern Illinois in each of their last two meetings. This year, it should be a matchup of strength on strength with Toledo's offense humming ahead of Wednesday night's game.

In consecutive MAC wins, the Rockets have outscored opponents 96-37 and are averaging 523 yards of offense. And they've done that without starting quarterback Mitchell Guadagni, who was injured early in the Western Michigan game.

The Rockets have dominated with perfect balance, throwing the ball 67 times and running it 73 times in those two games. If they can use backup quarterback Eli Peters and their rushing attack to keep Northern Illinois on its heels defensively, they'll have a chance to cover on the road.

So, which side of the Northern Illinois vs. Toledo spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on Wednesday, all from the model that has returned over $4,000 in profit for $100 bettors.