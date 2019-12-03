Tulane's Willie Fritz speaks with Arkansas about coaching job, Missouri up next

Tulane coach Willie Fritz has spoken with Arkansas about its coaching job, a source told CBS Sports on Tuesday. Fritz is also expected to discuss the opportunity at Missouri this week. The Tigers' opening is considered the coach's "dream job," according to the same source.

Fritz, 59, is 22-27 in four seasons with the Green Wave. He led Tulane to a 6-6 record in 2019 after taking it to a Cure Bowl last season, the program's second bowl game in the last 17 years.

Known for his flexibility in terms of adopting schemes to fit his talent, Fritz is respected in the coaching community for his ability to succeed at every level. In a 23-year college career, Fritz is 176-96. Overall, he has stops in high school, junior college, Division II, FCS and FBS.

Arkansas has also spoken with Lane Kiffin of FAU about its coaching job.