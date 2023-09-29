Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs @ UTEP Miners

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 2-3, UTEP 1-4

How To Watch

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas

Sun Bowl -- El Paso, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

What to Know

The UTEP Miners and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on September 29th at Sun Bowl. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

UTEP's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 45-28 bruising from UNLV. UTEP didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Torrance Burgess Jr., who rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Gavin Hardison didn't exactly stuff the stat sheet, but he still finished with three touchdowns in total.

When it’s third and short and the Miners need some yardage, they’ve opted to try a passing play 60% of the time. The team tried something a little different on Saturday though, only passing on 40% of their third and short attempts. Given they only converted 26.3% of their third downs, don't expect to see them trying that again any time soon.

Meanwhile, Louisiana Tech's game on Saturday was all tied up 7-7 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They received a tough blow as they fell 28-14 to Nebraska.

The Bulldogs weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 46 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Nebraska rushed for 312.

UTEP has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches. Admittedly, the team was facing some tough opposition over that stretch, including 3-1 UNLV and 2-1 Wildcats (UTEP's opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 58.3% over those games). Louisiana Tech's loss on Saturday dropped their record down to 2-3.

In addition to losing their last games, both both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Friday, the contest is expected to be close, with UTEP going off as just a 1 point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on they: they have a less-than-stellar 1-4 record against the spread this season.

UTEP came up short against Louisiana Tech in their previous matchup last October, falling 41-31. Thankfully for UTEP Parker McNeil (who threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? There's only one way to find out.

Odds

UTEP is a slight 1-point favorite against Louisiana Tech, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 53 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana Tech has won 7 out of their last 8 games against UTEP.