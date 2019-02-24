Virginia Tech announces addition of former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister

Virginia Tech is the latest team to receive good news in the offseason quarterback carousel of 2019. The school announced Saturday that former Oregon quarterback Braxton Burmeister is transferring to the Hokies.

🚨 QB ALERT 🚨



Prolific prep passer @Braxton1B intends to transfer to Virginia Tech from Oregon.



DETAILS ⤵️https://t.co/D179tmjfFY #Hokies 🦃 pic.twitter.com/5v6s5P92iH — Virginia Tech Football (@VT_Football) February 23, 2019

The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder from La Jolla, California, played in 11 games over two seasons for the Ducks. He played in seven games with five starts as a freshman in 2017 in place of an injured Justin Herbert. He finished the season with 330 passing yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He became just the second true freshman to start at quarterback for Oregon since 1983.

Burmeister took a back seat in 2018, when Herbert stayed healthy for the majority of the season. He attempted just 10 passes in four games, and was 1-of-2 in the regular season finale against Oregon State after Herbert left late in the second quarter.

The former four-star prospect can use the 2018 season as a redshirt season since he only played in four games. The Roanoke Times reports that Burmeister will not be a graduate transfer, and his specific enrollment date is not known at this time.

The Hokies lost former starter Josh Jackson as a graduate transfer to Maryland this month. Senior Ryan Willis -- who threw for 2,716 yards and 24 touchdowns in Jackson's place in 2018 -- is expected to be the starter under center for coach Justin Fuente's crew heading into the 2019 campaign.