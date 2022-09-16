Who's Playing

No. 11 Michigan State @ Washington

Current Records: Michigan State 2-0; Washington 2-0

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Michigan State Spartans will be on the road. They will square off against the Washington Huskies at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Spartans got themselves on the board against the Akron Zips on Saturday, but Akron never followed suit. MSU took their game at home with ease, bagging a 52 to nothing win over the Zips. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 24 to nothing. MSU's RB Jalen Berger looked sharp as he rushed for three TDs and 107 yards on 17 carries.

MSU's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Akron's offensive line to sack the quarterback five times for a total loss of 41 yards. It was a group effort with five guys contributing.

Meanwhile, Washington turned the game against the Portland State Vikings into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 617 yards to 131. The Huskies claimed a resounding 52-6 victory over Portland State at home. With Washington ahead 31-3 at the half, the contest was all but over already. Among those leading the charge for them was RB Cameron Davis, who punched in two rushing touchdowns.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. With both the Spartans and Washington swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium -- Seattle, Washington TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Huskies are a 3.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.