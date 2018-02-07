WATCH: Four-star WR Jacob Copeland commits to Florida, mom gets up and leaves

National Signing Day is supposed to be one of the best days of a high school football player's career. Jacob Copeland, a four-star wide receiver from Escambia, Florida, had a signing day that was more bizarre than special.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder committed to the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee live on ESPN2, and his mother clearly wasn't happy.

Right after picking up the Florida hat, his mother -- wearing an Alabama shirt and Tennessee hat -- got out of her chair, grabbed her purse and walked out of the shot moments after her son's big commitment.

When mom doesn’t approve of your school choice. pic.twitter.com/sPvKBalHDT — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) February 7, 2018

"We had a lot of conversations back and forth about where I should go to school," Copeland said while being interviewed on television during the awkward situation. "God led me and my gut led me to where my heart desired. I can't go with my mind, I got to go with my heart."

Copeland is a talented player who is stepping into a great situation at Florida under first-year coach Dan Mullen. While his signing day itself was awkward, he has a tremendous future ahead of him.

His mother also came back after the interview was over and signed the Letter of Intent and gave her son a hug.

Jacob Copeland gets a hug from his mom after she walked off following his choice of Florida. pic.twitter.com/WMenTWLEls — Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) February 7, 2018

