WATCH: Four-star WR Jacob Copeland commits to Florida, mom gets up and leaves

Copeland's commitment to the Gators was quite awkward

National Signing Day is supposed to be one of the best days of a high school football player's career. Jacob Copeland, a four-star wide receiver from Escambia, Florida, had a signing day that was more bizarre than special.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder committed to the Gators over Alabama and Tennessee live on ESPN2, and his mother clearly wasn't happy. 

Right after picking up the Florida hat, his mother -- wearing an Alabama shirt and Tennessee hat -- got out of her chair, grabbed her purse and walked out of the shot moments after her son's big commitment.

"We had a lot of conversations back and forth about where I should go to school," Copeland said while being interviewed on television during the awkward situation. "God led me and my gut led me to where my heart desired. I can't go with my mind, I got to go with my heart."

Copeland is a talented player who is stepping into a great situation at Florida under first-year coach Dan Mullen. While his signing day itself was awkward, he has a tremendous future ahead of him. 

His mother also came back after the interview was over and signed the Letter of Intent and gave her son a hug.

