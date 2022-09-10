Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ James Madison

Current Records: Norfolk State 0-1; James Madison 1-0

Last Season Records: James Madison 12-2; Norfolk State 6-5

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will stay at home another week and welcome the Norfolk State Spartans at 4 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The Dukes will be strutting in after a win while Norfolk State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last week, James Madison turned the game against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 548 yards to 119. James Madison put a hurting on Middle Tenn. at home to the tune of 44-7. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing. QB Todd Centeio went supernova for James Madison as he passed for six TDs and 287 yards on 33 attempts in addition to picking up 110 yards on the ground.

The Dukes' defense was a presence as well, as it got past the Blue Raiders' offensive line to sack the QB four times for a total loss of 17 yards. Leading the way was DL Jamree Kromah and his two sacks. Those were the first sacks for Kromah.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: the Spartans lost to the Marshall Thundering Herd last week, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 55-3. Norfolk State was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 38 to nothing.

The Dukes didn't have too much trouble with Norfolk State on the road when the teams previously met four seasons ago as they won 17 to nothing. Will James Madison repeat their success, or does Norfolk State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Series History

James Madison have won both of the games they've played against Norfolk State in the last eight years.