Who's Playing

Kansas @ No. 12 Kansas State

Current Records: Kansas 6-5; Kansas State 8-3

What to Know

The Kansas Jayhawks and the Kansas State Wildcats are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 26 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State will be strutting in after a victory while the Jayhawks will be stumbling in from a loss.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 55-14, which was the final score in Kansas' tilt against the Texas Longhorns last week. Kansas was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 31 to nothing. QB Jalon Daniels put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for two TDs and 230 yards on 26 attempts.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats had enough points to win and then some against the West Virginia Mountaineers last week, taking their game 48-31. The team accrued 41 points in the first half and coasted on those for the win. It was another big night for K-State's QB Will Howard, who passed for two TDs and 294 yards on 27 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Kansas have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the team has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

Kansas is now 6-5 while the Wildcats sit at 8-3. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Jayhawks come into the contest boasting the 22nd fewest thrown interceptions in the nation at six. But K-State enters the matchup having picked the ball off 15 times, good for sixth in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas

Bill Snyder Family Stadium -- Manhattan, Kansas TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $90.00

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Kansas State won five games and tied two games in their last seven contests with Kansas.