Watch Miss. State vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Mississippi State vs. Louisiana Tech football game
Who's Playing
Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (away)
Current records: Miss. State 5-3-1; Louisiana Tech 6-2-1
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisiana Tech will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Miss. State on the road at 7:30 p.m. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Last-week game, Louisiana Tech had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 21-13 win over FAU. No one put up better numbers for Louisiana Tech than Jaqwis Dancy, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries.
As for Miss. State, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against LSU, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miss. State had enough points to win and then some against Texas A&M, taking their contest 28-13.
Louisiana Tech took a serious blow against Miss. State the last time the two teams met, falling 21-57. Can Louisiana Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.55
Prediction
The Bulldogs are a big 23 point favorite against the Bulldogs.
This season, Miss. State are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Louisiana Tech, they are 4-3-0 against the spread
The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20.5 point favorite.
Series History
Miss. State have won both of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last 4 years.
- 2017 - Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 21 vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 57
- 2015 - Mississippi State Bulldogs 45 vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 20
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
WVU's Grier delivers Heisman moment
Grier threw a huge 33-yard touchdown and ran in the go-ahead two-point conversion over Tex...
-
Georgia routs Kentucky to win SEC East
It was close early, but Georgia proved itself to be the dominant team in the SEC East on S...
-
Drew Lock shines as Mizzou knocks off UF
The Missouri quarterback finally beat a ranked team and got his first SEC win of the seaso...
-
No. 5 Michigan dominates Penn State
It sure looks like Michigan is a legitimate College Football Playoff contender after it routed...
-
Alabama vs. LSU live score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 LSU square off in a key SEC...
-
Notre Dame-Northwestern score, updates
Live updates, highlights and analysis as No. 4 Notre Dame travels to face old rival Northw...