Watch Miss. State vs. Louisiana Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (home) vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (away)

Current records: Miss. State 5-3-1; Louisiana Tech 6-2-1

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, Louisiana Tech will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will challenge Miss. State on the road at 7:30 p.m. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Last-week game, Louisiana Tech had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 21-13 win over FAU. No one put up better numbers for Louisiana Tech than Jaqwis Dancy, who brought his A game into the match. He rushed for 116 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries.

As for Miss. State, stumbled on the road two weeks ago against LSU, but they seem to have regained their footing back home. Miss. State had enough points to win and then some against Texas A&M, taking their contest 28-13.

Louisiana Tech took a serious blow against Miss. State the last time the two teams met, falling 21-57. Can Louisiana Tech avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself ? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday at 7:30 PM ET Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field, Mississippi TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.55

Prediction

The Bulldogs are a big 23 point favorite against the Bulldogs.

This season, Miss. State are 4-3-0 against the spread. As for Louisiana Tech, they are 4-3-0 against the spread

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bulldogs, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 20.5 point favorite.

Series History

Miss. State have won both of the games they've played against Louisiana Tech in the last 4 years.