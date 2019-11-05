Western Michigan vs. Ball State odds: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from model on 105-69 run

Teams battling for supremacy in the MAC-West meet when the Ball State Cardinals visit the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday. The Cardinals (4-4) are looking for their first conference championship since 1996, while the Broncos (5-4) are eyeing their first division and league title in three years. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET from Kalamazoo, and Western Michigan is 18-16 under third-year coach Tim Lester. The Broncos are favored by 6.5 in the latest Western Michigan vs. Ball State odds after the line opened at a touchdown, while the over-under for total points scored is 63.5. You'll want to see the latest college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Ball State vs. Western Michigan picks for Tuesday's MACtion.

The model knows the Broncos, who lead the all-time series 25-20, have won four of the last five meetings. Western Michigan has also won two straight at home in the series. The Broncos are 6-0 against the spread in their last six home games and hold an edge in the rushing game over the Cardinals, averaging 205.8 yards compared to 193.8 for Ball State.

Leading Western Michigan's rushing attack is senior running back Levante Bellamy, who is already over 1,000 yards on the season. Bellamy has carried 168 times for 1,055 yards and 17 touchdowns after rushing for 1,228 yards and six TDs in 2018. He is coming off a 17-carry, 178-yard, four-score effort in Week 9 against Bowling Green. Last year, he had a monster game against Ball State, rushing 35 times for 213 yards and one TD.

But just because the Broncos have multiple stars on offense does not guarantee they will cover the Western Michigan vs. Ball State spread during Tuesday's MACtion.

That's because the Cardinals have played well on the road so far this season, going 2-1 with wins at Northern Illinois and Eastern Michigan. One of the reasons for that success is that they have played smart and limited their penalties. While Ball State has been penalized 45 times for 402 yards, Western Michigan has been flagged 66 times for 620 yards.

Ball State is 4-0 against the spread versus teams with a winning record this season. Offensively, the Cardinals are paced by senior quarterback Drew Plitt, who has completed 168-of-259 passes for 259 yards and 17 touchdowns. In last year's matchup, Plitt shredded the Broncos' defense, completing 21-of-26 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

