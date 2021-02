Claudio will be late to spring training due to a right hip infection, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Claudio will be unable to compete at the start of spring training due to his hip issue. Manager Joe Maddon said that he should miss 1-2 weeks, although he said that he could also be sidelined longer. Once he's fully healthy, the southpaw should mainly work in low-leverage situations for his new club.