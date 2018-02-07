Burriss agreed to a minor-league deal with the Angels on Wednesday, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

Burriss last played in the big leagues with the Phillies in 2016, earning 50 plate appearances over 39 games, although he slashed just .111/.184/.178 during that opportunity. The 33-year-old spent last season at the Triple-A level of the Nationals' system, but he wound up missing 50 games due to a second positive test for a drug of abuse. He will likely serve as organizational depth for the Angels this season as he's expected to begin the season with Triple-A Salt Lake.