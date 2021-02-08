The Dodgers announced Monday that Burriss will join the organization at the hitting coach at Triple-A Oklahoma City, signaling the end of the 36-year-old's playing days.

Burriss had actually been in line to serve as Oklahoma City's hitting coach in 2020 before the cancellation of the minor-league season. The switch-hitting infielder's last professional action came in 2017 at Triple-A Syracuse in the Nationals organization. Prior to that, Burriss appeared in parts of seven big-league seasons from 2008 through 2016, slashing a collective .237/.300/.266 with one home run and 41 stolen bases in 326 games between the Giants, Nationals and Phillies.