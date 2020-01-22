Braves' Drew Waters: Receives big-league camp invite
Waters was invited to the Braves' big-league camp Wednesday.
Waters may not be in serious consideration for an Opening Day roster spot, but his debut likely isn't too far off. He hit a strong .319/.366/.481 in 108 games for Double-A Mississippi last season but still has something to prove at the Triple-A level, as he hit just .271/.336/.374 (good for just an 84 wRC+) in a small sample of 26 games there for Gwinnett.
