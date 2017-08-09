Play

Camargo (knee) was placed on the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

In a stroke of horrible luck, Camargo was injured while running onto the field for Tuesday's game. He was later diagnosed with a right knee bone bruise, and the expectation is that he will miss at least two weeks. Dansby Swanson will likely serve as the primary shortstop until Camargo is cleared to return.

