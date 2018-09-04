Brewers' Junior Guerra: Moving to bullpen
Guerra will work out of the bullpen moving forward, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Guerra has struggled to a 12.15 ERA over his past four starts, three of which the Brewers lost, so he'll head to the bullpen while newly acquired Gio Gonzalez takes his place in the rotation. The right-hander owns a 4.27 ERA and 128:55 K:BB across 26 starts this season (135 innings). He'll remain an option to start down the stretch should an opportunity arise, though he'll work primarily as a long reliever.
