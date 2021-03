Manager David Ross said Maples will be in the Cubs' Opening Day bullpen, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

This looked likely when Brad Wieck, Shelby Miller, Pedro Strop and Trevor Megill were all reassigned to the minors Saturday, and now the manager has provided confirmation. Maples probably won't be a high-leverage option for the Cubs, so his fantasy appeal remains limited, though he does offer some strikeout potential.