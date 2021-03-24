The Diamondbacks reassigned Leyba on Wednesday.

Leyba's chances of securing an Opening Day role with the Diamondbacks were effectively dashed after he was outrighted off the 40-man roster in November, but he still got the opportunity to compete for a job this spring. The 25-year-old wasn't able to capitalize on his opportunities, however, going 5-for-34 in Cactus League play before being reassigned. Expect him to report to Triple-A Reno when its season begins in May.

