Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Allows just one in win

Godley (14-7) got the win Wednesday, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over 7.2 innings against the Giants.

Godley was terrific, allowing just a lead off double in the fourth inning and a two-out single in the eighth to the final batter he faced, though he did also allow three batters to reach via hit by pitch. The 28-year-old needed a strong bounce-back effort after yielding 11 runs in his last two starts, and he's now worked a quality start in four of his last six outings. He'll take a 4.42 ERA and 9.5 K/9 into Monday's tilt with the Padres.