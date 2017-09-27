Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Available out of bullpen
Godley will be available out of the bullpen this weekend in Kansas City.
Both Godley and Patrick Corbin will be available in relief as they prepare for their postseason roles during the final series of the regular season. The 27-year-old Godley has enjoyed a great deal of success this season and is a reason why the Diamondbacks are where they are. Further, his peripherals suggest this level of performance -- or something close to it -- may be sustainable for a few years to come.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Late-season slide continues•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Punished by Padres on Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Blanks Rockies over eight•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Bullpen spoils gem•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Maneuvers six walks for seventh win•
-
Diamondbacks' Zack Godley: Picks up win Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...