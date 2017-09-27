Godley will be available out of the bullpen this weekend in Kansas City.

Both Godley and Patrick Corbin will be available in relief as they prepare for their postseason roles during the final series of the regular season. The 27-year-old Godley has enjoyed a great deal of success this season and is a reason why the Diamondbacks are where they are. Further, his peripherals suggest this level of performance -- or something close to it -- may be sustainable for a few years to come.