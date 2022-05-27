Happy Friday, everyone! The weekend slate is upon us and a stacked schedule on both Friday and Saturday will determine some head-to-head matchups, but let's not just blow past Thursday's action. It was a wild night in baseball on the Thursday slate headlined by three teams pouring runs on the board. We had three separate teams post double-digit run totals and one of them was the red-hot Reds. Cincinnati put up a 20-burger on the Cubs on 20 hits. Standouts included: Tommy Pham, who racked up two hits and three RBI: Tyler Stephenson, who racked up three hits and two RBI; Kyle Farmer, who collected a double dong on four hits; and Nick Senzel, who went 4-for-4 with three runs.

It was a fun day for anyone who happened to have a Red in their lineup with the exception of Joey Votto managers. You know those Votto managers (myself included) saw a 20-spot on the Reds box score and salivated, only to see Votto go 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

The other two teams with double-digit run totals were the Red Sox (16 runs, 19 hits) and the Dodgers (14 runs, 24 hits). Trevor Story grabbed a sock and shoe on the night. He now has seven homers in his last seven games and nine on the season to go along with six stolen bases. J.D. Martinez collected three hits and brought his average up to a sparkling .383. For the Dodgers, it was more of Mookie Betts -- he collected three hits and three runs. Freddie Freeman also had his best game of the season with four hits, a homer and five RBI.

Below we'll dive into more of the action from Thursday's slate, including another nasty Nestor performance. We'll also do a little bit of a Week 9 preview leaning on Scott White's sleeper hitters, sleeper pitchers and two-start pitcher preferences. Also, make sure you're all caught up with everything going on from the Fantasy Baseball Today team over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. Scott dropped his latest Prospects Report and highlighted why Vinnie Pasquantino needs to be on your radar and what to make of Oneil Cruz heating up. Scott also dropped another waiver wire with hitters and pitchers who could be worth targeting now.

Nasty Nestor at it again

The best story of the year among starting pitchers has to be centered around what's going down in the Bronx. Yankees SP Nestor Cortes continues to deliver with dominant outing after dominant outing, and Thursday was no different. Cortes delivered his second eight-inning outing of the season, surrendering no runs against the Rays on just four hits and one walk. He only induced seven swings-and-misses with five strikeouts, but the velocity was up nearly 2 mph on three different pitches. That's a great sign.

So what should we do with Cortes at this point? He might seem like an obvious sell-high because what he's been able to accomplish is unconventional and his entire Fantasy profile feels that way, but I view him instead as a must-start and a hold. He's not going to keep this ERA -- or any of his ratios -- but he pitches behind a great lineup and his delivery makes things very difficult on hitters. Cortes is a unique, unicorn-type starter, and I'm not moving that via trade.

A name to watch

Keep an eye on Guardians OF Oscar Gonzalez. He should be on your watchlist, and if you have the bench space he's the exact kind of high-upside stash you should be using those final roster spots on. Gonzalez was called up to make his major-league debut on Thursday and he responded by ripping off a double, going 2-for-4 and most importantly driving three batted balls over 106 mph. Gonzalez was batting .282 with nine homers and an .814 OPS thus far in the minors and that's coming after he batted .293 with 31 homers and a .871 OPS in 2021 (in the minors).

Week 9 preview

Odd scheduling notes: 14 teams are playing six games next week but four teams are playing eight games: the Tigers, Brewers, Twins and Cardinals. One team -- the Cubs -- is playing in nine games next week. Adjust your weekly lineups accordingly to maximize your at bats.

Best hitter matchups:

Cardinals Braves Tigers Dodgers Cubs

Worst hitter matchups:

White Sox Angels Athletics Phillies Pirates

Two-start pitchers to stream

George Kirby at BAL, at TEX

at BAL, at TEX Aaron Ashby at CHC, vs SD

at CHC, vs SD Jake Junis at PHI, at MIA

at PHI, at MIA Marcus Stroman vs. MIL, vs. STL

News and lineup notes

